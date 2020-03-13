Hill-Rom Holding Falls 1.46% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.28 to a high of $87.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $82.53 on volume of 288,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hill-Rom Holding has traded in a range of $80.08 to $117.10 and is now at $81.56, 2% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.