Highwoods Prop is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (HIW, OFC, BXP, PDM, ARE)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Highwoods Prop ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 35.63. Following is Corp Office Prop with a a P/E ratio of 43.69. Boston Propertie ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 48.96.

Piedmont Offic-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 49.75, and Alexandria Real rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 60.37.

