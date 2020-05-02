MySmarTrend
Highest Sales per Share in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Amerco (UHAL, YRCW, R, ARCB, CAR)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:16am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Amerco ranks highest with a sales per share of $181.35. Yrc Worldwide In is next with a sales per share of $150.70. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $142.18.

Arcbest Corp follows with a sales per share of $111.97, and Avis Budget Grou rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $109.09.

