Highest Sales per Share in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Veritiv Corp (VRTV, BXC, GWW, WCC, WSO)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Veritiv Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $539.05. Bluelinx Hldgs Inc is next with a sales per share of $309.04. Ww Grainger Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $186.86.

Wesco Intl follows with a sales per share of $166.15, and Watsco Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $132.63.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Watsco Inc and will alert subscribers who have WSO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.