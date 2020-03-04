Highest Sales per Share in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Veritiv Corp (VRTV, BXC, GWW, WCC, WSO)
Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Veritiv Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $539.05. Bluelinx Hldgs Inc is next with a sales per share of $309.04. Ww Grainger Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $186.86.
Wesco Intl follows with a sales per share of $166.15, and Watsco Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $132.63.
