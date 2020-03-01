Highest Sales per Share in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Pennymac Finan-A (PFSI, TREE, AGM, HIFS, CASH)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pennymac Finan-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.73. Following is Lendingtree Inc with a sales per share of $55.46. Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks third highest with a sales per share of $41.85.

Hingham Inst Svg follows with a sales per share of $40.61, and Meta Financial G rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $32.51.

