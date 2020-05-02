Highest Sales per Share in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD, SNX, ARW, AXE, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $968.10. Following is Synnex Corp with a sales per share of $456.37. Arrow Electronic ranks third highest with a sales per share of $316.16.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a sales per share of $237.80, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $195.12.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tech Data Corp and will alert subscribers who have TECD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.