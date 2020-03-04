MySmarTrend
Highest Sales per Share in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Reliance Steel (RS, ZEUS, RYI, X, SCHN)

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:25am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Reliance Steel ranks highest with a sales per share of $138.07. Olympic Steel is next with a sales per share of $120.35. Ryerson Holding ranks third highest with a sales per share of $93.87.

Us Steel Corp follows with a sales per share of $82.81, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $72.74.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schnitzer Steel on January 22nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.81. Since that call, shares of Schnitzer Steel have fallen 36.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

