Highest Sales per Share in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Reliance Steel (RS, ZEUS, RYI, X, SCHN)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Reliance Steel ranks highest with a sales per share of $138.07. Following is Olympic Steel with a sales per share of $120.35. Ryerson Holding ranks third highest with a sales per share of $93.87.

Us Steel Corp follows with a sales per share of $82.81, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $72.74.

