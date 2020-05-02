Highest Sales per Share in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG, ULTA, DKS, TSCO, BKS)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a sales per share of $99.89. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a sales per share of $95.69. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a sales per share of $80.50.
Tractor Supply follows with a sales per share of $58.44, and Barnes & Noble rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $51.03.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Signet Jewelers on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Signet Jewelers have risen 59.5%. We continue to monitor Signet Jewelers for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales per share signet jewelers ulta beauty inc :dks dick's sporting tractor supply Barnes & Noble