Highest Sales per Share in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG, ULTA, DKS, TSCO, BKS)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a sales per share of $99.89. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a sales per share of $95.69. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a sales per share of $80.50.

Tractor Supply follows with a sales per share of $58.44, and Barnes & Noble rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $51.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Signet Jewelers on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Signet Jewelers have risen 59.5%. We continue to monitor Signet Jewelers for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

