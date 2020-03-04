Highest Sales per Share in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX, GEO, LAMR, AMT, PSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Equinix Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.07. Geo Group Inc/Th is next with a sales per share of $18.65. Lamar Advertis-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $15.86.

American Tower C follows with a sales per share of $15.78, and Public Storage rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.50.

