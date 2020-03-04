Highest Sales per Share in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A (ASCMA, RGS, SERV, BID, SCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $44.63. Regis Corp is next with a sales per share of $28.80. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a sales per share of $21.89.

Sotheby'S follows with a sales per share of $18.98, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $16.66.

