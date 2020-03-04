Highest Sales per Share in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Synaptics Inc (SYNA, AVGO, FSLR, CRUS, QRVO)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Synaptics Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.90. Following is Broadcom Ltd with a sales per share of $46.23. First Solar Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $25.06.

Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a sales per share of $24.16, and Qorvo Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $23.42.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cirrus Logic Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cirrus Logic Inc in search of a potential trend change.