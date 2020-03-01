Highest Sales per Share in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Revlon Inc-A (REV, NUS, USNA, EPC, EL)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Revlon Inc-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $50.42. Nu Skin Enterp-A is next with a sales per share of $45.10. Usana Health Sci ranks third highest with a sales per share of $44.74.
Edgewell Persona follows with a sales per share of $40.82, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $36.06.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Revlon Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have REV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share revlon inc-a nu skin enterp-a usana health sci edgewell persona Estee Lauder