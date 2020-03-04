Highest Sales per Share in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Revlon Inc-A (REV, NUS, USNA, EPC, EL)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Revlon Inc-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $50.42. Nu Skin Enterp-A is next with a sales per share of $45.10. Usana Health Sci ranks third highest with a sales per share of $44.74.
Edgewell Persona follows with a sales per share of $40.82, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $36.06.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Revlon Inc-A on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.83. Since that call, shares of Revlon Inc-A have fallen 54.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales per share revlon inc-a nu skin enterp-a usana health sci edgewell persona Estee Lauder