Highest Sales per Share in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Revlon Inc-A (REV, NUS, USNA, EPC, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Revlon Inc-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $50.42. Nu Skin Enterp-A is next with a sales per share of $45.10. Usana Health Sci ranks third highest with a sales per share of $44.74.

Edgewell Persona follows with a sales per share of $40.82, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $36.06.

