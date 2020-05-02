Highest Sales per Share in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Clearwater (CLW, UFS, NP, GLT, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Clearwater ranks highest with a sales per share of $105.08. Following is Domtar Corp with a sales per share of $82.87. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $59.69.

Glatfelter follows with a sales per share of $37.05, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $33.20.

