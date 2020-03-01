MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Sales per Share in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Avery Dennison (AVY, PKG, WRK, IP, SON)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:10am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Avery Dennison ranks highest with a sales per share of $76.89. Packaging Corp is next with a sales per share of $70.54. Westrock Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $61.37.

Intl Paper Co follows with a sales per share of $55.59, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $51.37.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Avery Dennison and will alert subscribers who have AVY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales per share avery dennison packaging corp westrock co intl paper co sonoco products

Ticker(s): AVY PKG WRK IP SON

Contact James Quinn