Highest Sales per Share in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Avery Dennison (AVY, PKG, WRK, IP, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Avery Dennison ranks highest with a sales per share of $76.89. Packaging Corp is next with a sales per share of $70.54. Westrock Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $61.37.

Intl Paper Co follows with a sales per share of $55.59, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $51.37.

