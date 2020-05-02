Highest Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Sunoco LP (SUN, TRGP, OKE, LNG, GEL)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Sunoco LP ranks highest with a sales per share of $203.39. Targa Resources is next with a sales per share of $42.82. Oneok Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $37.91.
Cheniere Energy follows with a sales per share of $28.32, and Genesis Energy LP rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $21.94.
