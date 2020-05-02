Highest Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of World Fuel Svcs (INT, AE, VLO, PBF, PSX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

World Fuel Svcs ranks highest with a sales per share of $511.69. Adams Resources is next with a sales per share of $287.49. Valero Energy ranks third highest with a sales per share of $216.00.

Pbf Energy Inc-A follows with a sales per share of $207.72, and Phillips 66 rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $183.93.

