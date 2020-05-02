Highest Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Pioneer Natural (PXD, DVN, COP, ISRL, MR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pioneer Natural ranks highest with a sales per share of $40.91. Devon Energy Co is next with a sales per share of $27.33. Conocophillips ranks third highest with a sales per share of $25.27.

Isramco Inc follows with a sales per share of $24.26, and Montage Resources Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $23.51.

