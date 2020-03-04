Highest Sales per Share in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of National Weste-A (NWLI, PRU, LNC, MET, UNM)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

National Weste-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $208.76. Prudentl Finl is next with a sales per share of $140.65. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $65.21.

Metlife Inc follows with a sales per share of $57.57, and Unum Group rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $50.67.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Prudentl Finl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Prudentl Finl in search of a potential trend change.