Highest Sales per Share in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp (GS, OPY, PJC, LPLA, RJF)
Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Goldman Sachs Gp ranks highest with a sales per share of $114.73. Oppenheimer Ho-A is next with a sales per share of $71.32. Piper Jaffray Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $66.87.
Lpl Financial Ho follows with a sales per share of $49.85, and Raymond James rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $48.61.
