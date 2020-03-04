Highest Sales per Share in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Aon Plc (AON, AJG, MMC, EHTH, BRO)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Aon Plc ranks highest with a sales per share of $42.19. Following is Arthur J Gallagh with a sales per share of $36.43. Marsh & Mclennan ranks third highest with a sales per share of $28.42.
Ehealth Inc follows with a sales per share of $7.31, and Brown & Brown rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $7.03.
