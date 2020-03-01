Highest Sales per Share in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands (SPB, KMB, CLX, CENT, CENTA)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a sales per share of $69.70. Following is Kimberly-Clark with a sales per share of $52.47. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $47.03.

Central Garden follows with a sales per share of $41.82, and Central Garden-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $41.82.

