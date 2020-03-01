Highest Sales per Share in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Mckesson Corp (MCK, ABC, CAH, OMI, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Mckesson Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $979.84. Following is Amerisourceberge with a sales per share of $728.60. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a sales per share of $426.77.

Owens & Minor follows with a sales per share of $156.33, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $81.97.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on November 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.19. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 4.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.