MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Sales per Share in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK, SHOO, SKX, NKE, CROX)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:20am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Deckers Outdoor ranks highest with a sales per share of $58.63. Following is Steven Madden with a sales per share of $28.58. Skechers Usa-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $27.83.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a sales per share of $21.59, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.61.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nike Inc -Cl B on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $93.59. Since that recommendation, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have risen 8.3%. We continue to monitor Nike Inc -Cl B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales per share deckers outdoor steven madden skechers usa-a nike inc -cl b crocs inc

Ticker(s): DECK SHOO SKX NKE CROX

Contact Amy Schwartz