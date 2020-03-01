Highest Sales per Share in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK, SHOO, SKX, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Deckers Outdoor ranks highest with a sales per share of $58.63. Following is Steven Madden with a sales per share of $28.58. Skechers Usa-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $27.83.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a sales per share of $21.59, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.61.
