Highest Sales per Share in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK, SHOO, SKX, NKE, CROX)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:24am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Deckers Outdoor ranks highest with a sales per share of $58.63. Steven Madden is next with a sales per share of $28.58. Skechers Usa-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $27.83.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a sales per share of $21.59, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.61.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nike Inc -Cl B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in search of a potential trend change.

