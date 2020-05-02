Highest Sales per Share in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Factset Research (FDS, MCO, MORN, NDAQ, MSCI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Factset Research ranks highest with a sales per share of $33.27. Following is Moody'S Corp with a sales per share of $22.79. Morningstar Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $22.20.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a sales per share of $15.08, and Msci Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.69.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nasdaq Inc on November 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $101.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Nasdaq Inc have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor Nasdaq Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.