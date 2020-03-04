Highest Sales per Share in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, BDC, ROG, BELFB, APH)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Littelfuse Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $58.31. Following is Belden Inc with a sales per share of $58.06. Rogers Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.67.
Bel Fuse Inc-B follows with a sales per share of $41.23, and Amphenol Corp-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $24.00.
