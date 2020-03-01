Highest Sales per Share in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, BDC, ROG, BELFB, APH)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Littelfuse Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $58.31. Following is Belden Inc with a sales per share of $58.06. Rogers Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.67.
Bel Fuse Inc-B follows with a sales per share of $41.23, and Amphenol Corp-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $24.00.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Belden Inc on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $47.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Belden Inc have risen 15.8%. We continue to monitor Belden Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales per share littelfuse inc belden inc rogers corp bel fuse inc-b amphenol corp-a