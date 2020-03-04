Highest Sales per Share in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Lennox Intl Inc (LII, PATK, DOOR, UFPI, AMWD)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lennox Intl Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $92.62. Patrick Inds Inc is next with a sales per share of $74.65. Masonite Interna ranks third highest with a sales per share of $71.48.

Universal Forest follows with a sales per share of $67.81, and Amer Woodmark Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $67.42.

