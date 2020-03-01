MySmarTrend
Highest Sales per Share in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Lennox Intl Inc (LII, PATK, DOOR, UFPI, AMWD)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lennox Intl Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $92.62. Patrick Inds Inc is next with a sales per share of $74.65. Masonite Interna ranks third highest with a sales per share of $71.48.

Universal Forest follows with a sales per share of $67.81, and Amer Woodmark Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $67.42.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer Woodmark Co on October 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $90.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer Woodmark Co have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor Amer Woodmark Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): LII PATK DOOR UFPI AMWD

