Highest Sales per Share in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Lear Corp (LEA, CPS, TEN, STRT, VC)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lear Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $312.45. Cooper-Standard is next with a sales per share of $206.40. Tenneco Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $183.39.

Strattec Sec follows with a sales per share of $132.48, and Visteon Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $101.60.

