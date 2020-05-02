MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Sales per Share in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG, ADM, FDP, INGR, DAR)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:11am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Bunge Ltd ranks highest with a sales per share of $322.06. Following is Archer-Daniels with a sales per share of $108.39. Fresh Del Monte ranks third highest with a sales per share of $83.79.

Ingredion Inc follows with a sales per share of $81.19, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $22.15.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Darling Ingredie and will alert subscribers who have DAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales per share Bunge Ltd archer-daniels fresh del monte ingredion inc darling ingredie

Ticker(s): BG ADM FDP INGR DAR

Contact David Diaz