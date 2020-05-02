Highest Sales per Share in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG, ADM, FDP, INGR, DAR)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Bunge Ltd ranks highest with a sales per share of $322.06. Following is Archer-Daniels with a sales per share of $108.39. Fresh Del Monte ranks third highest with a sales per share of $83.79.
Ingredion Inc follows with a sales per share of $81.19, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $22.15.
