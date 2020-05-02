Highest Sales per Share in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT, HII, BA, NOC, LLL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lockheed Martin ranks highest with a sales per share of $180.05. Following is Huntington Ingal with a sales per share of $167.49. Boeing Co/The ranks third highest with a sales per share of $160.49.

Northrop Grumman follows with a sales per share of $150.75, and L3 Technologies rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $132.10.

