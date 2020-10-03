MySmarTrend
Highest Sales Growth in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Sjw Group (SJW, CWT, CTWS, CWCO, ARTNA)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Sjw Group ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,457.7%. Following is Calif Water Srvc with a sales growth of 943.9%. Conn Water Svc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 850.0%.

Cons Water Co-Or follows with a sales growth of 765.6%, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 397.8%.

