Highest Sales Growth in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD, NSIT, SNX, ARW, PLUS)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:12am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest sales growth.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,017.6%. Insight Enterpri is next with a sales growth of 2,220.6%. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,122.0%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a sales growth of 1,253.8%, and Eplus Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,039.6%.

