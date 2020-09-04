Highest Sales Growth in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Five Below (FIVE, ULTA, HZO, DKS, TSCO)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales growth.
Five Below ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,776.8%. Ulta Beauty Inc is next with a sales growth of 2,121.2%. Marinemax Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,170.5%.
Dick'S Sporting follows with a sales growth of 843.8%, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 703.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tractor Supply on March 19th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Tractor Supply have risen 14.0%. We continue to monitor Tractor Supply for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth five below ulta beauty inc marinemax inc :dks dick's sporting tractor supply