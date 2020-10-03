Highest Sales Growth in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Shake Shack In-A (SHAK, HABT, WING, TAST, CMG)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest sales growth.
Shake Shack In-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,364.7%. Following is Habit Restaura-A with a sales growth of 1,687.3%. Wingstop Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,553.5%.
Carrols Restaura follows with a sales growth of 1,536.2%, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,465.1%.
