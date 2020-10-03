Highest Sales Growth in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Live Oak Bancsha (LOB, PPBI, PNFP, ANCX, IBTX)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest sales growth.

Live Oak Bancsha ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,327.1%. Following is Pacific Premier with a sales growth of 6,171.2%. Pinnacle Finl ranks third highest with a sales growth of 6,116.8%.

Access Natl Corp follows with a sales growth of 5,592.2%, and Independent Bank rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 5,208.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Independent Bank. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Independent Bank in search of a potential trend change.