Highest Sales Growth in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A (HF, JLL, RMAX, RLGY, MMI)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,779.0%. Following is Jones Lang Lasal with a sales growth of 1,658.8%. Re/Max Holdings ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,113.3%.

Realogy Holdings follows with a sales growth of 523.2%, and Marcus & Millich rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 31.4%.

