Highest Sales Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Paratek Pharmace (PRTK, COLL, NEOS, TTPH, NKTR)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest sales growth.

Paratek Pharmace ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,340,344.8%. Collegium Pharma is next with a sales growth of 156,429.0%. Neos Therapeutic ranks third highest with a sales growth of 17,330.1%.

Tetraphase Pharm follows with a sales growth of 8,787.2%, and Nektar Therapeut rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 8,600.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Collegium Pharma on August 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $11.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Collegium Pharma have risen 67.5%. We continue to monitor Collegium Pharma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales growth paratek pharmace collegium pharma neos therapeutic tetraphase pharm nektar therapeut

Ticker(s): PRTK COLL NEOS TTPH NKTR

