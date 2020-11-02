Highest Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Cheniere Energy (LNG, AM, GLNG, SUN, GEL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest sales growth.

Cheniere Energy ranks highest with a sales growth of 33,655.5%. Antero Midstream Corp is next with a sales growth of 10,497.1%. Golar Lng Ltd ranks third highest with a sales growth of 7,884.7%.

Sunoco LP follows with a sales growth of 4,496.3%, and Genesis Energy LP rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 4,360.1%.

