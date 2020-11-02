Highest Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Delek Us Holding (DK, TSO, PBF, HFC, PARR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest sales growth.

Delek Us Holding ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,311.3%. Following is Tesoro Corp with a sales growth of 4,227.9%. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,684.7%.

Hollyfrontier Co follows with a sales growth of 3,526.7%, and Par Pacific Hold rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,099.2%.

