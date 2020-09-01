Highest Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Patterson-Uti (PTEN, ICD, UNT, NBR, HP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest sales growth.

Patterson-Uti ranks highest with a sales growth of 15,731.8%. Independence Con is next with a sales growth of 2,846.8%. Unit Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,091.7%.

Nabors Inds Ltd follows with a sales growth of 1,510.2%, and Helmerich & Payn rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,111.3%.

