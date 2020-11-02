Highest Sales Growth in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Acco Brands Corp (ACCO, ACU, PBI, MSA, TILE)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest sales growth.

Acco Brands Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,515.6%. Acme United Corp is next with a sales growth of 518.7%. Pitney Bowes Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 420.9%.

Msa Safety Inc follows with a sales growth of 411.3%, and Interface Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 394.6%.

