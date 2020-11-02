Highest Sales Growth in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Centerpoint Ener (CNP, DTE, SRE, BKH, VVC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Centerpoint Ener ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,771.0%. Following is Dte Energy Co with a sales growth of 1,859.8%. Sempra Energy ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,005.6%.

Black Hills Corp follows with a sales growth of 918.5%, and Vectren Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 853.7%.

