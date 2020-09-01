Highest Sales Growth in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of Amc Entertainmen (AMC, LYV, MSG, ENT, MCS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest sales growth.

Amc Entertainmen ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,696.7%. Following is Live Nation Ente with a sales growth of 2,372.9%. Madison Square-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,821.4%.

Global Eagle Ent follows with a sales growth of 1,693.5%, and Marcus Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,449.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amc Entertainmen on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.23. Since that call, shares of Amc Entertainmen have fallen 30.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.