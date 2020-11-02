Highest Sales Growth in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Ball Corp (BLL, SLGN, GEF, BERY, ATR)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest sales growth.

Ball Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,121.2%. Following is Silgan Holdings with a sales growth of 1,320.1%. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 946.6%.

Berry Global Gro follows with a sales growth of 933.9%, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 593.5%.

