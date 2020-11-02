Highest Sales Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Amer Equity Invt (AEL, TRUP, PFG, PRI, CNO)
Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest sales growth.
Amer Equity Invt ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,723.6%. Following is Trupanion Inc with a sales growth of 2,892.0%. Principal Finl ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,370.9%.
Primerica Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,119.2%, and Cno Financial Gr rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 783.2%.
