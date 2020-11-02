Highest Sales Growth in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Cowen Inc (COWN, VIRT, IBKR, LAZ, ETFC)
Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest sales growth.
Cowen Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,138.7%. Virtu Financia-A is next with a sales growth of 4,637.9%. Interactive Brok ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,064.4%.
Lazard Ltd-Cl A follows with a sales growth of 2,167.7%, and E*Trade Financia rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,102.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cowen Inc on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Cowen Inc have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor Cowen Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth cowen inc virtu financia-a interactive brok lazard ltd-cl a e*trade financia